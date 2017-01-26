Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested On LiveStream Camera

January 26, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Assault, LiveStream, President Donald Trump, Protest, Shia LaBeouf

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New York City early Thursday after he got into an altercation with another man during a performance art project that has seen him chanting “He will not divide us” in front of a live camera since Donald Trump’s first day as president.

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of a 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

The tussle happened on the seventh day of a livestream that LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours a day for the next four years.

They have invited the public to repeat the phrase “He will not divide us,” into a camera mounted on an outdoor wall.

It was unclear whether the camera captured any of Thursday’s confrontation, but it did show the aftermath, including LaBeouf being handcuffed and led off by police.

In the moments before his arrest, he issued a plea into the camera.

“Hey, be nice. Everybody be nice down here, man. Just be nice! That’s the only requirement. Be nice!” he said. “That’s all I ask. Be nice. Pro this, pro that. Cool. But be nice.”

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration. LeBeouf has been a frequent presence. Most of the time he is surrounded by enthusiastic supporters, but the cameras have also shown him getting aggressive with fellow participants.

In one instance, he shoved a man who said “Hitler did nothing wrong.”

In another, he bumped chests with a man who began reciting a white supremacist slogan.

Videos posted on social media show LaBeouf returning to the site before sunrise to resume chanting.

He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia