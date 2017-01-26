BART Customer Satisfaction At 20-Year Low

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – To the surprise of virtually no one who rides Bay Area Rapid Transit, customer satisfaction on the commuter rail system is at a 20-year low according to a new survey of riders.

The survey found 31 percent of respondents were not happy with their rides. While 69 of respondents were satisfied with BART, it’s a drop of five percentage points from the last survey in 2014 and a drop of 15 points from 2012.

According to a PowerPoint presentation from BART (.pdf), the agency cited increased crowding from high ridership, along with delays and equipment breakdowns from an aging system as primary factors.

BART’s general manager isn’t surprised by the results, saying it wasn’t until recently that the system decided to invest in new rail cars and renovations.

Late last year, voters approved $3.5 billion in improvements. New rail cars should be put in service in the next few years.