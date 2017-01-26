Bay Area Killer Linked To New Hampshire Cold Case Murders

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) – The convicted killer of a Richmond woman who later died in a California prison has been connected to five cold case slayings in New Hampshire and may have been a serial killer, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general’s office said they believe a man known as Bob Evans, the one-time boyfriend of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1981, was responsible for five gruesome murders — including the slaying of three children — in New Hampshire before he moved to California.

Evans, living under the alias of Lawrence Vanner, was convicted in the Bay Area of the 2002 killing of his wife, Eunsoon Jun, who was found dead and dismembered in their basement. He died in prison in 2010.

They believe Evans killed that woman, Denise Beaudin, and, separately, a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums in a park. They said he was the father of one of those girls.

“This was a guy who was a chameleon,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin, chief of the attorney general’s homicide unit.

He said Evans — not believed to be his real name — fits the criteria for a serial killer and that authorities want to know more about him, because they fear there are other victims.

Police recently searched a Manchester home where Beaudin lived with Evans and her infant daughter. Beaudin’s family said they last saw her in 1981, when she was 23 years old. Her family assumed the three left town to avoid financial troubles, and they never called police.

The attorney general’s office said it has been in touch with Beaudin’s daughter.

The case of the four bodies found in drums in a state park in Allenstown has long stymied investigators.

In 1985, a hunter discovered the first two bodies — the woman and a girl believed to be 9 or 10. In 2000, an investigator found the other two girls — one believed to be 2 or 3 and the other 3 or 4. They believe the woman is likely the mother of the eldest and youngest girls.

The time of their killings was narrowed to 1980 to 1984.