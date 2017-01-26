Big-Rig Fire Blocks Westbound Hwy 580 In Dublin

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A big-rig fire has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 near the junction with Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Bay Area resident captured the incident on Facebook Live.

Dublin area CHP officers reported lanes blocked by a crash involving a big-rig that caught fire at about 6:40 p.m.

As of about 7:15 p.m., emergency crews were still working to put the fire out and open up lanes of traffic, according to the CHP.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.