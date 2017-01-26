Francis Ford Coppola Developing ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video Game

January 26, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola wants to make an “Apocalypse Now” video game and he’s hoping fans will help pay for it.

The Bay Area maverick film director has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $900,000 for what he says will be an “immersive, psychedelic horror role-playing game” based on his classic 1979 Vietnam War film. In a message on the crowd-funding site, Coppola said he wanted to experiment with a new platform and bring “Apocalypse Now” to a new generation.

Coppola said video game publishers wouldn’t provide him the artistic freedom he’s seeking, comparing them to risk-free Hollywood movie studios. He said the game will put you in the middle of the war, but the object is not to be killed rather than to kill.

Coppola is targeting to finish it by fall 2020.

