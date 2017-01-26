Highway 17 In Santa Cruz Mountains Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect

BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Santa Cruz Mtns. In Search For Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

January 26, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Highway 17, Officer-involved shooting, Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in the Santa Cruz Mountains are searching for a man suspected of robbery Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of Highway 17 and a shelter-in-place order for the community of Redwood Estates.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers pursued the suspect on Highway 17 around 10:00 a.m., following a robbery in Santa Cruz County.

Authorities said shots were fired, but no additional details about the shooting were immediately available.

The search started sometime before 10:50 a.m., which is when sheriff’s officials locked down Lexington Elementary School, located off of
state Highway 17 north of Redwood Estates.

The school’s principal was told to keep students inside, and parents are not being allowed to pick up their children until further notice, according to Los Gatos Union School District Superintendent Diana Abbati.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office has told residents in the Redwood Estates area to stay clear of the area or shelter in place as they search for the suspect. Deputies describe the suspect as a male wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 is being diverted to Bear Creek Road, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto Summit Road.

It is unclear when the road would reopen.

