Highway 17 In Santa Cruz Mountains Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in the Santa Cruz Mountains are searching for a man suspected of robbery Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of Highway 17 and a shelter-in-place order for the community of Redwood Estates.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers pursued the suspect on Highway 17 around 10:00 a.m., following a robbery in Santa Cruz County.

Authorities said shots were fired, but no additional details about the shooting were immediately available.

The search started sometime before 10:50 a.m., which is when sheriff’s officials locked down Lexington Elementary School, located off of

state Highway 17 north of Redwood Estates.

The school’s principal was told to keep students inside, and parents are not being allowed to pick up their children until further notice, according to Los Gatos Union School District Superintendent Diana Abbati.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office has told residents in the Redwood Estates area to stay clear of the area or shelter in place as they search for the suspect. Deputies describe the suspect as a male wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Deps. are engaged in an active search for a robbery suspect in the area of Redwood Estates. Stay clear of the area or shelter in place. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 26, 2017

Robbery suspect described as male, black jacket, dark jeans & with a black mask at the time of the robbery which originated in Santa Cruz Co — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 26, 2017

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 is being diverted to Bear Creek Road, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto Summit Road.

It is unclear when the road would reopen.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.