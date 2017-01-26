McDonald’s Special Sauce Giveaway Triggers Ebay Frenzy

BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

January 26, 2017 2:11 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You remember the McDonald’s jingle — “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

Well, forget the patties and just pass the sauce.

A McDonald’s giveaway of bottles of the trademark special sauce triggered an Ebay frenzy Thursday as lucky customers put them up for auction for as much as $15,000.

The fast-food giant was giving way 10,000 free bottles as a lure to get customers to buy new versions of its Big Mac. The company is introducing the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

McDonald’s introduced the original Big Mac in 1968.

