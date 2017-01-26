2nd Car Plunges Into Creek Off Niles Canyon Road

January 26, 2017 8:05 AM
FREMONT (KCBS) – For the second time in a week, a car has driven off Niles Canyon Road and into Alameda Creek.

Authorities said the latest incident happened shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Crews responded and one person was transported to a hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a missing 18-year-old Tracy woman whose car plunged into the Alameda Creek over the weekend. Jayda Jenkins’ car was recovered on Tuesday, but her body was not inside.

Officials said the seat belt in Jenkins’ car had been released and some windows were broken out. The search for Jenkins has been extended down the creek to the Bay.

