Queen + Adam Lambert To Reign Over San Jose On 2017 Tour

By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – In recent years, Adam Lambert has proved a trusty stand-in for Freddie Mercury: He first performed with Queen as an American Idol contestant in 2009, followed by a brief 2012 tour, and the collaboration made its live American debut in 2013. In 2014, they took their partnership global with a world tour and plenty of other appearances as Queen + Adam Lambert.
Last year, they headlined and played more than a dozen festivals and events together around the world…so it’s safe to call Lambert part of the Queen family now.
Queen + Adam Lambert are set for another tour in 2017. The concerts kick off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, making its way to the SAP Center in San Jose on the 29th and features a combination of U.S. and Canadian dates. Their tour wraps up in Houston, TX, on August 5. If all continues to go well, perhaps we’ll hear new studio material featuring Lambert (which hasn’t happened yet).
Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 Tour Dates:
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
