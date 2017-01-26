BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Santa Cruz Mtns. In Search For Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

Queen + Adam Lambert To Reign Over San Jose On 2017 Tour

But is a studio collaboration on the way? January 26, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Adam Lambert, Queen, San Jose, SAP Center, Tour

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – In recent years, Adam Lambert has proved a trusty stand-in for Freddie Mercury: He first performed with Queen as an American Idol contestant in 2009, followed by a brief 2012 tour, and the collaboration made its live American debut in 2013. In 2014, they took their partnership global with a world tour and plenty of other appearances as Queen + Adam Lambert.

Last year, they headlined and played more than a dozen festivals and events together around the world…so it’s safe to call Lambert part of the Queen family now.

Queen + Adam Lambert are set for another tour in 2017. The concerts kick off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, making its way to the SAP Center in San Jose on the 29th and features a combination of U.S. and Canadian dates. Their tour wraps up in Houston, TX, on August 5. If all continues to go well, perhaps we’ll hear new studio material featuring Lambert (which hasn’t happened yet).

Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 Tour Dates:
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia