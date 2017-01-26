Queen + Adam Lambert To Reign Over San Jose On 2017 Tour

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – In recent years, Adam Lambert has proved a trusty stand-in for Freddie Mercury: He first performed with Queen as an American Idol contestant in 2009, followed by a brief 2012 tour, and the collaboration made its live American debut in 2013. In 2014, they took their partnership global with a world tour and plenty of other appearances as Queen + Adam Lambert.

Last year, they headlined and played more than a dozen festivals and events together around the world…so it’s safe to call Lambert part of the Queen family now.

Queen + Adam Lambert are set for another tour in 2017. The concerts kick off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, making its way to the SAP Center in San Jose on the 29th and features a combination of U.S. and Canadian dates. Their tour wraps up in Houston, TX, on August 5. If all continues to go well, perhaps we’ll hear new studio material featuring Lambert (which hasn’t happened yet).

Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 Tour Dates:

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center



