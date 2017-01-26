SNAPSHOT POLL: Is a 20% tariff on Mexican imports to a good idea to pay for a border wall? VOTE NOW!

Sanctuary Cities Grapple With Trump’s Threat To Pull Federal Funding

January 26, 2017 6:16 PM By Melissa Caen
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Federal Funding, Immigration, Sanctuary City, Threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration is forcing Bay Area leaders to make tough choices.

Some Bay Area mayors say their cities are sanctuary cities no matter what President Trump does.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said, “We are a sanctuary city now, tomorrow, forever.”

But in San Rafael, police Lt. Dan Fink says, “San Rafael is not a sanctuary city.”

Fink said, “We assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement for criminal deportee warrants but we will not assist them when they are doing, what they call, administrative sweeps within the city.”

And the city of Menlo Park is still deciding on whether to declare itself a sanctuary city and it’s not the only one.

On Tuesday night at a Menlo Park city council meeting, officials considered whether to become a city, that is, a place where police don’t cooperate with immigration officials.

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith said, “What we decided to do is look into the sanctuary city. We want to find out more information and craft a resolution.”

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to cut federal grants to sanctuary cities.

So that’s a new consideration. The sanctuary city label could come at a big price.

Mayor Keith said, “…We need to understand what kind of federal funding the city receives and how we want to proceed on that.”

The Menlo Park City Council will meet again in 90 days to consider a sanctuary city proposal.

“We will of course be watching what’s going on around the world, around the country. And that will also probably play into what we decide to do here as well,” Keith said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

