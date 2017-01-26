Selena Gomez Unveils Trailer for New Netflix Series Filmed In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – The popular young adult novel Thirteen Reasons Why got the Netflix adaptation it deserves, thanks to executive producer Selena Gomez.

The singer-actress-producer-Instagram queen took to her favorite social media platform (where she’s the most followed user) to share a trailer for her new “passion project.” Judging from the teaser, Thirteen Reasons Why looks like a high school murder mystery, and all the clues are on mysteriously discovered cassette tapes.

In the trailer, a group of high school students are filmed in close-up sharing what they know (or don’t know) about their fellow student’s death. In less than a day, the teaser has been viewed nearly 6 million times.

Some scenes for Thirteen Reasons Why were shot on location in Downtown Vallejo, early June 2016, according to the Vallejo Times Herald.

Preview Selena Gomez’ Thirteen Reasons Why (available March 31 on Netflix) here:

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

