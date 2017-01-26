BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

The Pristine Beauty of Winter In The Yosemite Valley

This article is sponsored by Yosemite Experience January 26, 2017 3:30 PM
(SPONSORED CONTENT) – The scene in Yosemite right now is like a winter fantasy. Yosemite Valley has a soft carpet of snow. Half Dome towers overhead with a thick mantle on it’s west plank.

Yosemite Falls is a silver torrent and it’s framed by ice for 2,000 feet along it’s feathered edges.

From Tunnel View, you can see the granite faces of El Capitan and Half Dome. Beyond bright snow extends across miles of mountain country.

The Yosemite Ski & Snowboard area on Glacier Point Road is in full operation. It’s the best ski area anywahere to learn how to ski or return to the sport

The Nordic Center is your launch point for world class snow shoeing and cross country skiing. Once you see it, the pristine beauty of winter in Yosemite can imprint you for life.

