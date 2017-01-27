Clean Bandit Announce 2017 San Francisco Tour Date

January 27, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit, Rockabye, Sean Paul, The Fillmore, Tour

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Clean Bandit have announced a run of North American dates for 2017.

The British group is riding high on the success of their current single “Rockabye” which features Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

Their tour kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, runs through the Bay Area in April and ends in Chicago by May 2nd.

Check out the full itinerary below:
3/31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market
4/01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
4/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
4/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
4/07 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
4/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
4/10 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
4/13 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
4/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
4/15 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans
4/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
4/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
4/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
4/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
4/24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
4/25 – Montreal, QB – Le National
4/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
5/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
5/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia