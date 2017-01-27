Clean Bandit Announce 2017 San Francisco Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Clean Bandit have announced a run of North American dates for 2017.

The British group is riding high on the success of their current single “Rockabye” which features Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

Their tour kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, runs through the Bay Area in April and ends in Chicago by May 2nd.

Check out the full itinerary below:

3/31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market

4/01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

4/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

4/07 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

4/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

4/10 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/13 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/15 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans

4/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/25 – Montreal, QB – Le National

4/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

5/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago



