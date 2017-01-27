Elton John Tapped To Write ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

January 27, 2017 5:11 AM
Filed Under: Elton John, Musical, The Devil Wears Prada

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish upcoming musical — “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits “The Lion King” and “Aida,” will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.

No timetable was revealed.

“The Devil Wears Prada” began as a best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the author’s own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine Editor Anna Wintour. It was adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It’s part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia