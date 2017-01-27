Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Expresses Worry About Trump Immigration Plans

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his social network account on Friday, expressing concern about President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration in the opening days of his administration.

In the first eight days of his presidency, Mr. Trump signed several immigration-related actions, including the “extreme vetting” of immigrants entering the United States and an order to cut federal funding to “sanctuary cities.” Trump has also signed an order related to construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

Referring to wife Priscilla Chen’s parents being refugees, Zuckerberg went on to say, “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

Trump is also expected to sign orders that would stop accepting refugees from Syria and would suspend the country’s broader refugee program for 120 days.

Zuckerberg also expressed hope after the president’s statement that he would “work something out” with undocumented immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and said he would work with his political action committee to find ways to help.

The Facebook CEO has been active over the issue of immigration, and has lobbied on Capitol Hill for comprehensive immigration legislation.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg dismissed speculation that he would run for president in 2020.