Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Expresses Worry About Trump Immigration Plans

January 27, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, President Donald Trump, Trump Immigration

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his social network account on Friday, expressing concern about President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration in the opening days of his administration.

In the first eight days of his presidency, Mr. Trump signed several immigration-related actions, including the “extreme vetting” of immigrants entering the United States and an order to cut federal funding to “sanctuary cities.” Trump has also signed an order related to construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

Referring to wife Priscilla Chen’s parents being refugees, Zuckerberg went on to say, “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

Trump is also expected to sign orders that would stop accepting refugees from Syria and would suspend the country’s broader refugee program for 120 days.

Zuckerberg also expressed hope after the president’s statement that he would “work something out” with undocumented immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and said he would work with his political action committee to find ways to help.

The Facebook CEO has been active over the issue of immigration, and has lobbied on Capitol Hill for comprehensive immigration legislation.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg dismissed speculation that he would run for president in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia