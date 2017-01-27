Golden Gate Bridge Officials Set To Approve Contracts Linked To Suicide Net

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District’s Board of Directors Friday will consider approving two contracts related to the proposed suicide prevention net under the span.

A professional services agreement in the amount $882,831 would be awarded to Environmental Sciences Associates of San Francisco subject to the District receiving the California Department of Transportation’s approval of the agreement before execution.

The California Highway Patrol is in line to receive a contract not to exceed $2 million for an on-call service agreement for enforcement services during the construction of the physical deterrent system and wind retrofit project estimated at $204 million.

The District’s Board of Directors also will consider approval of a sublease with Blue & Gold Fleet for the Golden Gate Ferry to provide weekday commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco starting Jan. 30.

It’s the first time in 40 years that Golden Gate Ferry is planning to expand its service area.

