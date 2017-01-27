Help Sought Identifying Suspect In Castro Valley Woman’s Death

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Deputies Friday are asking for help identifying a male suspect in the death of a resident of the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Well-respected community member Andrea St. John, 59, was found dead on Dec. 13 after a suspicious fire at her home in the 1800 block of Grove Way.

The suspect’s image and vehicle were caught on video and have been released by sheriff’s officials. Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle to get in touch with them.

suspect and suspect vehicle in Castro Valley arson and homicide (Alameda County Sheriff's Department)

The vehicle is a silver 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Deputies believe St. John was killed sometime between the night of Dec. 12 and the morning of Dec. 13. The fire at her one-story home was reported at about 2:45 a.m. Dec. 13.

Investigators believe the fire was started to destroy evidence related to St. John’s death.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said deputies have determined no motive in the killing. Kelly said he doesn’t understand who would want to kill an outstanding community member who was a widow, mother and grandmother.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle can call investigators at (510) 667-3636 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., an anonymous tip line at (510) 667-3622 or they can email a tip through the sheriff’s office website.

People can also call non-emergency dispatchers 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (510) 667-7721.

