Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near The Geysers

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near The Geysers geothermal field in northern Sonoma County Friday morning.

According to United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 11:08 a.m. about 13 miles north northeast of Healdsburg, at a depth of 1.6 miles.

Visitors to the USGS from Sonoma, Lake and Napa Counties reported light shaking from the quake. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

