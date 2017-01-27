Sinking San Francisco Skyscraper Declared Safe To Occupy

January 27, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Construction, Millennium Tower, Seismic Safety, Skyscraper, Skyscrapers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — San Francisco inspectors say the sinking Millennium Tower is safe to occupy, despite strain on its foundation and electrical systems.

According to an article published Friday in the San Francisco Chronicle, an inspection report concludeed there is no evidence of “life-safety concerns” at the Millennium Tower.

That’s based on city inspections made on Dec. 2 and Jan. 11.

A spokesman for the developer, Millennium Partners, calls the inspection report “good news.”

The 58-story downtown building has settled about 16 inches into landfill and is tilting about 2 inches.

Homeowners in the 419-unit tower have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city. They contend pilings holding up the tower didn’t reach bedrock.

