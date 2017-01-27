Raiders Want To Pay $1 A Year Rent In Vegas

January 27, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, NFL, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Raiders, who have announced their intention to move to Las Vegas, have sent a lease proposal to Nevada officials saying the team wants to pay $1 a year to play in the city’s new proposed $1.9 billion stadium.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Raiders presented their rent proposal to a Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting on Thursday.

The paper said the board would review the document and publicly debate it at a board meeting in February.

The new Las Vegas stadium would be owned by the authority, with Las Vegas hotel room tax revenues paying $750 million toward construction, the team paying $500 million, and the family of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson contributing $650 million.

Raiders Executive Vice President Dan Ventrelle told the board the proposal was a starting point for negotiations.

Several issues other than rent were included in the proposal. The paper said concessions, merchandise sales, advertising and stadium naming rights were included.

The team still needs to get the approval of a majority of NFL owners to relocate to the Nevada city.

The Raiders paid $3.5 million in rent to play in Oakland this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia