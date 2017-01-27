Search Continues In Santa Cruz Mountains For Bank Robbery Suspect

LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) – Authorities in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Friday continued to search for a bank robbery suspect who prompted the shutdown of Highway 17 for several hours Thursday.

Police said the man is suspected of robbing a Bank of America branch in Scotts Valley around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities then chased the suspect in a getaway car on Northbound Highway 17 over the hill into Redwood Estates in Santa Clara County, where one of the officers opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was able to escape, prompting a shelter-in-place order in Redwood Estates.

Highway 17 in both directions was closed through the Thursday afternoon commute as they searched for the suspect and cleared several cars that were struck by the getaway car during the pursuit.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said the suspect was spotted breaking into a home near Weaver and Soda Springs in Los Gatos. Authorities said a woman living at the home spotted the suspect armed with her hunting knife. The suspect changed clothes and took off again in her van.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a green beanie, blue gloves, a teal San Jose Sharks shirt, dark pants and black and white shoes.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said early Friday morning that the suspect was last seen in the area of Aldercroft Heights and Locust Drive in the hills above Los Gatos.

Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.