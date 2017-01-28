Google Orders Employees Traveling Abroad To Return Home After Trump’s Immigration Ban

January 28, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Google, Immigration, Muslim Ban, Travel, Trump

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX 5) – Silicon Valley tech leaders were responding to President Donald Trumps executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

Google ordered some of its personnel traveling overseas to head home.

Bloomberg is reporting the company told 100 employees to return to the United States immediately over concerns they would be banned from reentering the country under the President’s executive order.

The 90-day ban applies to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya and includes American residents holding green cards. Many fear the list could get longer.

Already dozens of immigrants were detained and removed from planes en route to the U.S., and travelers are being detained upon arrival, as well.

Meantime, the American Civil Liberties Union is going to court to try and block the deportation of anyone stranded at a U.S. airport under the new immigration order.

