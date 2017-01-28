Gov. Brown To Undergo Cancer Treatment At UCSF

January 28, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: California Gov. Jerry Brown, Cancer, Gov. Brown, Governor Brown, Prostate Cancer, UCSF

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP/BCN) — California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer and is being treated by a San Francisco doctor, his office announced Saturday.

Brown’s oncologist, Dr. Eric Small at the University of California, San Francisco, said in the statement the disease is not extensive and can be treated with “a short course of radiotherapy.”

Small says the prognosis for Gov. Brown is “excellent” and that he doesn’t expect any significant side effects.

Gov. Brown’s office says he will continue his full work schedule through treatment, which is planned to occur between late February and early March.

This is the third time the 78-year-old governor has been treated for cancer since taking office in 2011.

In 2012, Brown revealed he had been diagnosed with early stages of localized prostate cancer and he was treated by Dr. Small that same year.

In April 2011, he had surgery to remove a cancerous growth on the right side of his nose.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

