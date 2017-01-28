Iran To Retaliate Against Pres. Trump Order Targeting Muslim Countries

TEHRAN (CBS/AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry is suggesting the country will limit issuing visas to American tourists in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s suspension of immigration and visas for nationals from Muslim countries including Iran.

ALSO READ:

The official IRNA news agency Saturday carried a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry that says Iran will resort to “counteraction” to Trump’s executive order.

The statement said: “Iran, to defend the dignity of the great Iranian nation, will implement the principle of reciprocity until the removal of the insulting restriction against Iranian nationals.”

The statement added: “It will apply corresponding legal, consular and political actions.”

Earlier, Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said the time has come for removing walls between nations rather than building new ones.

Rouhani did not name any particular country but his remarks came shortly after President Trump’s executive order Friday suspending all immigration and visa processes for nationals from a handful of countries with terrorism concerns, including Iran, for 90 days.

Rouhani said Saturday that, “It is not the day for creating distance among nations.”

Speaking at a tourism conference broadcast on state TV, Rouhani said that those seeking to create such walls, “have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed years ago.”

The U.S. and Iran have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 when militants stormed the U.S. embassy.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed