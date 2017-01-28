Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Around The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area celebrated the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

Dancers in lion costumes helped kick off celebrations in San Francisco. Children took part in the ceremony at Portsmouth Square. Mayor Ed Lee spoke about welcoming in the Year of the Rooster.

Two weeks of events will culminate with a big parade on February 11th.

In San Jose, the Tet Festival kicked off at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

People were dressed up in the national gown of Vietnam listening to music and even catching a fashion show.

One organizer says Chinese and Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations are very similar with the family taking center stage

“Of course it’s family,” says organizer Vy Dinh. “For us, family is the biggest thing, traditionally, especially back in Vietnam, for Lunar New Year everybody has a two to three week vacation and all they do is visit family. During those two or three weeks, they are traveling across the entire country making sure they hit every single relative.”

The Tet Festival continues through Sunday night.