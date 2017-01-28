Niles Canyon Road Closed Saturday As Search For Teen Crash Victim Continues

January 28, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Alameda Creek, Drowning Victim, Missing Person, Niles Canyon Road

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County was expected to remain closed Saturday until 4 p.m. as crews continue to search for a teen that crashed her vehicle into Alameda Creek last week.

Crews are searching for Jayda Jenkins, 18, whose car careened off Niles Canyon Road after striking another car on Jan. 21.

Jayda Jenkins

Jayda Jenkins

The quick-moving waters of Alameda Creek have hampered the search for Jenkins.

Public safety and official search and rescue personnel from several public agencies will be the only people allowed onto Niles Canyon Road between Mission Boulevard and Sunol, according to the Fremont police department.

Police said the vehicle from the crash is still in the water, and officials will be onsite to see if they can safely remove it.

Niles Canyon Flooding Alameda County Sheriff Photo

Alameda Creek flooding in Niles Canyon. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

