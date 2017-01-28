UC Advises Faculty, Students Banned Muslim Countries Not To Leave U.S.

January 28, 2017 10:17 PM
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California officials were urging foreign students and faculty from the seven countries affected by President Trump’s travel ban, not to travel abroad.

The 90-day ban denies entry into the United States for immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“At this time, we recommend that UC community members from these seven countries who hold a visa to enter the United States or who are lawful permanent residents do not travel outside of the United States,” said UC officials in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor and analyze the impact of the executive order and will issue additional guidance as soon as possible. Until then, if you are a visa holder or green card holder from one of these countries that is currently abroad, or you have any questions, please contact the International Studies Office on your campus.”

A Stanford graduate student returning from a research trip to Sudan was handcuffed and detained Friday night and later released. A University spokesperson said the student was a legal resident of the U.S.

Stanford issued a statement:

“An unfortunate consequence of the new policy appears to be that students and scholars from designated countries are, for the moment, effectively detainees in this country.”

