Barbara Hale, Emmy-Winning Actress In ‘Perry Mason,’ Dies At 94

January 29, 2017 4:59 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A family representative says that Barbara Hale, who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died. She was 94.

Jaqueline Stander, an agent for Hale’s son, actor William Katt, said that Hale died Thursday at her Los Angeles area home. Her family was at her side, Stander said Friday.

Raymond Burr, William Katt, Barbara Hale

Raymond Burr (left) as Perry Mason, William Katt as Paul Drake and Barbara Hale as Della Street. Hale, who was also Katt’s mother, died Thursday Jan. 26. (Alan Singer/NBC via Getty Images)

The cause of death was not released.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

