Craigslist Founder Donates $500,000 To Curb Wikipedia Trolls

January 29, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Craig Newmark, Craigslist, Internet Trolls, Wikimedia Endowment, Wikipedia

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Craigslist founder Craig Newmark is donating $500,000 to help curb harassment on Wikipedia.

The Wikimedia Foundation announced Thursday that money from the Craig Newmark Foundation and Craigslist’s Charitable Fund will go toward tools for Wikipedia’s staff and volunteer editors to reduce harassment on the user-generated encyclopedia site.

The Wikimedia Foundation says online harassment faced by Wikipedia contributors impedes their ability to write and edit the site’s entries.

Newmark says in a statement that preventing “trolling, harassment and cyber-bullying” is essential to ensuring Wikipedia’s vitality.

Wikimedia says the money will be used to launch a program to help editors “more quickly identify potentially harassing behavior.” One of the tools being considered under the program is to make it more difficult for blocked users to return to the site.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia