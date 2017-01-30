TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest Stories80-Year-Old Was Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

4 Southern California Businesses Doing Social Media The Right Way

January 30, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Growth, Marketing, Social Media, tech

In Southern California, being in the entertainment industry isn’t the only way to build a brand. Many businesses are getting in on social media notoriety, spreading the word and attracting new customers. A clever social media strategy is a cost effective way to build brand awareness and connect with people who may not have heard of your business. Your company can take a cue from the businesses below and use social media to play up strengths and attract customers. Here are a few companies who are successfully connecting with their customers through various social media platforms.

 

Oh to Be a Dog

This dog walking business, which is based in Pasadena, has taken to Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity of photogenic pooches. Oh to Be a Dog offers GPS tracking with its dog walking services, allowing pet owners to see where their dogs are going. The company posts photos of clients’ adventures throughout the city, and the posts are popular with people who like looking at photos of cute animals.

 

The Lost Abbey

While California’s reputation for fine wine may be well known across the world, it is also home to a number of craft breweries, including The Lost Abbey. This brewery, which is located in San Marcos, specializes in Belgian style brews. Its Twitter account boasts about 59,000 followers who can keep track of specials and new products while being treated to beautiful photos of the brewery and its products.

 

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

For non-profit organizations, social media can be a highly effective way to gain visibility with fewer resources. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is the largest in the Western United States, and it features an eclectic mix of some of the best art in the world. LACMA has successfully utilized Snapchat to engage members and casual customers alike. The witty stories posted by the museum have been recognized by national media outlets, expanding the museum’s reach across the country.

 

Stampd

L.A.’s reputation as a fashion hub has been building for years, and it is due in part to designers such as Chris Stamp, founder of Stampd. His “avantstreet” aesthetic is the embodiment of Los Angeles, as it is high end streetwear with edge. The company’s Instagram account boasts over 200,000 followers, partially because its artful storytelling style is comparable to the best of gallery shows.

 

Looking to streamline your small business’s workflow? Visit usa.canon.com/maxify.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,
visit CBS Small Business Pulse San Francisco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia