4 Southern California Businesses Doing Social Media The Right Way

In Southern California, being in the entertainment industry isn’t the only way to build a brand. Many businesses are getting in on social media notoriety, spreading the word and attracting new customers. A clever social media strategy is a cost effective way to build brand awareness and connect with people who may not have heard of your business. Your company can take a cue from the businesses below and use social media to play up strengths and attract customers. Here are a few companies who are successfully connecting with their customers through various social media platforms.

Oh to Be a Dog

This dog walking business, which is based in Pasadena, has taken to Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity of photogenic pooches. Oh to Be a Dog offers GPS tracking with its dog walking services, allowing pet owners to see where their dogs are going. The company posts photos of clients’ adventures throughout the city, and the posts are popular with people who like looking at photos of cute animals.

The Lost Abbey

While California’s reputation for fine wine may be well known across the world, it is also home to a number of craft breweries, including The Lost Abbey. This brewery, which is located in San Marcos, specializes in Belgian style brews. Its Twitter account boasts about 59,000 followers who can keep track of specials and new products while being treated to beautiful photos of the brewery and its products.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

For non-profit organizations, social media can be a highly effective way to gain visibility with fewer resources. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is the largest in the Western United States, and it features an eclectic mix of some of the best art in the world. LACMA has successfully utilized Snapchat to engage members and casual customers alike. The witty stories posted by the museum have been recognized by national media outlets, expanding the museum’s reach across the country.

Stampd

L.A.’s reputation as a fashion hub has been building for years, and it is due in part to designers such as Chris Stamp, founder of Stampd. His “avantstreet” aesthetic is the embodiment of Los Angeles, as it is high end streetwear with edge. The company’s Instagram account boasts over 200,000 followers, partially because its artful storytelling style is comparable to the best of gallery shows.

Looking to streamline your small business’s workflow? Visit usa.canon.com/maxify.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse San Francisco.