A’s Poke Fun At Inauguration Crowd on Social Media

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Athletics decided to have a little fun with its annual Fanfest celebration and spread a little “alternate truth” about the gathering.
So when they took to social media over the weekend, the team could not help but take a shot at the White House.
Reliever Sean Doolittle joined in the fun, writing “Thank you so much A’s fans! A million, a million and a half people showed up! Largest crowd to ever witness an A’s Fan Fest.”
In reality, a crowd estimated at 15,000 fans turned out for the annual pre-season event held in Jack London square.
There has been no response yet from the White House, but given President Donald Trump’s fondness for Twitter, it may only be a matter of time.