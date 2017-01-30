A’s Poke Fun At Inauguration Crowd on Social Media

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Athletics decided to have a little fun with its annual Fanfest celebration and spread a little “alternate truth” about the gathering.

So when they took to social media over the weekend, the team could not help but take a shot at the White House.

Reliever Sean Doolittle joined in the fun, writing “Thank you so much A’s fans! A million, a million and a half people showed up! Largest crowd to ever witness an A’s Fan Fest.”

Thank you so much A's fans! A million, a million and a half people showed up! Largest crowd to ever witness an A's Fan Fest. Period. pic.twitter.com/hGjuC1jsdb — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 28, 2017

In reality, a crowd estimated at 15,000 fans turned out for the annual pre-season event held in Jack London square.

Official: Today, we were lucky enough to hang out with 15,000 of our closest friends 🌳🐘⚾️ #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/BdK8ydmbb1 — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) January 28, 2017

There has been no response yet from the White House, but given President Donald Trump’s fondness for Twitter, it may only be a matter of time.