Bay Area Tech Firms Protest Trump Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Airbnb, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Google, Lyft, Tesla, Trump Administration, Trump Immigration, Uber

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Major tech companies in the Bay Area spoke out Monday against the Trump administration travel ban.

Google workers in Mountain View gathered on the tech campus to protest the President’s executive order.

Google co- founder Sergey Brin says he’s against it, and his company has set up a $4 million “crisis fund” for immigrant rights organizations.

Other Bay Area tech giants also oppose the travel ban, including Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Facebook and Tesla.

Meanwhile, Fortune reported President Trump’s executive order barring immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries knocked $32 billion from the market cap of the five biggest U.S. tech companies on the S&P 500: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.

