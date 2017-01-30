TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Casino Mogul Adelson Backs Out Of Raiders Las Vegas Stadium Deal

January 30, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas stadium plan, Oakland Raiders, Sheldon Adelson

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

In a terse statement on Monday, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.

Adelson says his family and Las Vegas Sands “will no longer be involved in any facet” of the plan.

“We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement, we weren’t even aware of its existence. I was deeply disappointed for the disregard the Raiders show our community partners, particulary UNLV, through the proposed agreement,” Adelson’s statement said.

The Raiders proposed lease agreement, aside from offering $1 a year in rent, also proposed restrictions on University of Nevada, Las Vegas field markings and scheduling. UNLV would share the stadium with the Raiders.

The Raiders made no immediate comment.

Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office says the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

The Raiders have reportedly told the NFL the team has a financial commitment from Goldman Sachs as a backup should the Adelson funding fall through.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia