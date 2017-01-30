LIVE: White House Briefing On Travel Ban

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Former Cupertino School Board Member

January 30, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Christopher Ellebracht, Cupertino, Gin Lu “Tommy” Shwe, Homicide, Murder

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a former Cupertino school board member earlier this month, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Detectives arrested Christopher Ellebracht in connection with the murder of Gin Lu “Tommy” Shwe, a 70-year-old Cupertino resident who formerly served on the Cupertino Union School District board and worked as a real estate agent, sheriff’s officials said.

On Jan. 18, Shwe was reported missing by his family. He was last seen leaving a 24-Hour Fitness in Sunnyvale the day before.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators followed a trail of leads that led them to Ellebracht, and the discovery of Shwe’s strangled body in a shallow grave in Tulare County.

Prior to his arrest, Ellebracht tried to cash a $10,000 check from Shwe’s account. He was also observed on video purchasing a shovel at Home Depot on the morning that Shwe was reported missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Ellebracht will be arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court Monday afternoon on charges of murder, financial elder abuse, and forgery.

Sheriff Laurie Smith, the victim’s family members and others will hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Cupertino Community Hall to provide more details about Ellebracht’s arrest and the recovery of Mr. Shwe’s body.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

