George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce 2017 Tour Dates

January 30, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: George Thorogood, Grand Sierra Resort, Nevada, Reno, The Destroyers

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – George Thorogood and the Destroyers have announced tour dates for 2017.

“The ‘Rock Party Tour’ promises to raise the bar, rock the house and tear off the roof like never before,” said Thorogood in a prepared statement. “We play for a different audience every night, and that keeps it fresh. There are people who’ve never seen us before, and we have to impress them. There are fans that keep coming back, and we want to surprise them.”

“This is my job,” he added. “I’ve always loved it, and I love it now more than ever.” $1 from each ticket sold will go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Check out Thorogood’s full run of tour dates below:
2/28/17 Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
3/2/17 Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort
3/3/17 Cabazon, CA @ Morongo Casino Resort
3/4/17 Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino
3/5/17 Lancaster, CA @ Lancaster Performing Arts Center
3/7/17 Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
3/8/17 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
3/10/17 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
3/11/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at The Palms
3/21/17 Saint Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
3/22/17 Saint Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
3/24/17 Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
3/25/17 Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort
3/26/17 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
3/28/17 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
3/29/17 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
3/30/17 Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

