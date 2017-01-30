TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest Stories80-Year-Old Was Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Google Doodle Honors Fred Korematsu, Who Fought Japanese Internment

January 30, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Fred Korematsu, Google, Google Doodle, Japanese Internment, World War II

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – On Monday, Google’s homepage was dedicated to Fred Korematsu, a civil rights activist who fought the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Korematsu, who died in 2005, was honored on what would have been his 98th birthday. Monday is also recognized as Fred Korematsu Day in California and three other states.

After the U.S. entered World War II, Korematsu attempted to enlist in the National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard, but was refused due to his Japanese heritage.

In 1942, Korematsu went into hiding after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which forced people of Japanese descent into internment camps.

After being arrested and convicted, he challenged the constitutionality of Japanese internment in the landmark Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. United States. Korematsu lost the case and he and his family were sent to an internment camp in Utah through the end of the war.

Executive Order 9066 was not formally repealed until 1976 by President Gerald Ford and Korematsu’s conviction was not repealed until 1983.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law granting reparations and a formal apology to internment survivors.

Korematsu’s honor comes as Silicon Valley leaders voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and the accepting of refugees.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin was spotted at a weekend protest at San Francisco International Airport, where several people were detained because of the order.

The Mountain View-based company also established a fund that could raise up to $4 million to groups supporting immigrant rights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia