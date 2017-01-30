TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Hummingbird Nest Halts Upgrades On Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

January 30, 2017 7:54 PM By Phil Matier

RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — A little bird could become a big hold up for important upgrades on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

A path on the upper deck will enable bike riders to get across in both directions and a third traffic lane on the lower deck will ease congestion for drivers heading eastbound.

The backhoes are waiting  – the safety barriers are lined to go  up – but thanks to a little winged friend  work on a key part of the $70 million Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bridge re-do has been put on hold.

Randy Rentschler, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said, “In this particular case a bird’s nest was found.”

Not just any bird – but a protected bird – and one with an egg waiting to hatch.

Rentschler said, “Hummingbirds are on the list so the followed the rules.”

“A single Hummingbird nest with an egg is going to cost us a couple of weeks,” Rentschler said,

Rentschler said he doesn’t know how much it will cost.

“At this point we think we can make the time up,” he said.

While stopping work for a single hummingbird egg may sound extreme, the bigger the project the bigger the odds that something like this will happen.

Rentschler said, “In all cases on major construction projects you can find a species of something that’s protected by somebody the feds of the state.”

Protecting nesting birds and fish has also caused long delays in the take down of the old Bay Bridge.

Rentschler said, “And that has cost tens of millions of dollars.”

Even the night lights on the San Francisco side of the bridge had to be declared bird and fish friendly before they went on.

More from Phil Matier
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia