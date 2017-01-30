Marin County Considers Slowing Down Legalization Of Recreational Pot

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) — It was a resounding ‘yes’ from Marin County voters to legalize recreational pot. But now it seems, county officials are saying: not so fast.

It passed with 57 percent of the vote.

But before recreational marijuana even has a chance in Marin County it could become illegal. And that, the county says, is exactly the point.

Tom Lai, assistant director of the Marin County Community Development Agency, says, “I think there are a lot of challenges when you try to bring it down to the local level.”

The county wants implementation on its terms, which won’t happen without a ban.

If a California city or county hasn’t already told the state ‘no’ then recreational outfits will get a ‘yes’ from the state, regardless of zoning.

That’s why the League of California Cities has urged all municipalities to pass a ban, or something similar, until they can decide how they’ll handle it. Several cities have followed suit.

But many don’t agree.

Marin County resident Les Waldman is pro-recreational pot and said, “I think it’s absurd, the county voted for it….tens of thousands of people use it everyday.”

But while voters may agree with Prop. 64 in theory, folks may not be quite so amenable when faced with the reality of a recreational dispensary plopping down in their backyard.

Which is exactly why other pro-pot places like Santa Cruz County and the cities of San Jose and Berkeley passed a ban similar to the one Marin County wants.

“We want to explore potential regulations, provide dialogue for public input on what regulations, if any, the county should develop,” said Lai.

Several Marin County cities, including Novato, Mill Valley and San Rafael, are also looking into how to slow down the legalization of recreational pot.