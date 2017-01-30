Pacifica Apartment Complex Above Eroding Cliff Demolished

PACIFICA (KCBS) – Crews in Pacifica began demolishing an apartment building located atop an eroding bluff above the ocean Monday morning.
The building at 310 Esplanade Avenue was determined to be uninhabitable and residents were evacuated almost a year ago.
The final decision to demolish the building was made last month.
Authorities said the building was in danger of collapsing into the ocean. Officials also said any kind of collapse could be a threat to public health because of hazardous materials contained within the building.