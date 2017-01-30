TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

Robot Coffee Barista Debuts At San Francisco Metreon

January 30, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Cafe X, coffee robot, robot barista, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Coffee lovers in San Francisco are getting a kick out of a silent barista robotically going through the motions of making their cup of coffee.

At the city’s Metreon entertainment complex, a coffee kiosk made by Cafe X Technologies uses a robot arm to operate the coffee machines.

The San Francisco-based company says the robotic cafe – nicknamed Gordon after a company engineer – is the first of its kind in the U.S. Cafe X has also rolled out a version in Hong Kong.

In a press release, Cafe X CEO Henry Hu said “In today’s world, you have two options for getting a cup of coffee: you’re either in and out with something subpar or you’re waiting in a 15-minute line for a great cappuccino.”

Hu said the Cafe X robot barista can consistently serve customers their preferred coffee drink in seconds the way the coffee roaster intended.

Cafe X works with roasters AKA Coffee from Oakland, Peet’s Coffee from Berkeley, and Santa Cruz-based Verve Coffee.

Customers can order their specialty coffee drinks either at the kiosk or through the Cafe X app, and have their coffee waiting for them upon arrival to the kiosk.

The company says the highly-trafficked Metreon site will be the blueprint for future Cafe X locations.

 

