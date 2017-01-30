TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To FedsTrump Fires Acting AG For Not Enforcing Travel Ban

San Francisco’s Top Brass Vow To Defy Executive Order On Immigration Enforcement

January 30, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Defy, Enforcement, Executive Order, ICE, Immigration, Leaders, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s top officials tell U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security that the city will defy federal orders and will not be assisting in immigration enforcement.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Chief of Police William Scott, and Sheriff Vicki Hennessy said in a letter to Sec. John Kelly, that “residents are safer when they can report crimes, get immunizations, and enroll their children in public school.”

The city’s top brass said that the U. S. Supreme Court, as well as federal courts, have emphasized that cities and states are not responsible for the administration of immigration laws.

“Our community policing efforts are effective only if we have trust and cooperation of the communities we are charged to protect,” the letter states. “Pressing local jurisdictions to become entangled in federal immigration enforcement betrays that trust and undermines the work our public safety departments have done to improve relations with our residents.”

They said San Francisco will continue to honor valid criminal warrants and court orders but that in the interest of public safety, the city will not be assisting the federal government in immigration enforcement.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

