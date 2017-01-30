SFO Operations Running Smoothly After Trump Travel Ban Protests

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Operations are running smoothly at San Francisco and Los Angeles International airports after a weekend of protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said early Monday that airlines report scattered delays but no cancelations. Demonstrators dispersed late Sunday after filling the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal and the sidewalk outside. Airport police arrested two people for blocking a roadway.

Brian Horne, duty manager at San Francisco’s airport, said Monday that operations are back to normal. About 2,000 people, some carrying signs, demonstrated Sunday inside and outside the international terminal and staged a sit-in at the main exit for arrivals.

Protests were sparked at airports nationwide after the president signed an executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

