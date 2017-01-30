LIVE: White House Briefing On Travel Ban

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest Stories80-Year-Old Was Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

SFO Operations Running Smoothly After Trump Travel Ban Protests

January 30, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, San Francisco International Airport, SFO, Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Operations are running smoothly at San Francisco and Los Angeles International airports after a weekend of protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said early Monday that airlines report scattered delays but no cancelations. Demonstrators dispersed late Sunday after filling the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal and the sidewalk outside. Airport police arrested two people for blocking a roadway.

Brian Horne, duty manager at San Francisco’s airport, said Monday that operations are back to normal. About 2,000 people, some carrying signs, demonstrated Sunday inside and outside the international terminal and staged a sit-in at the main exit for arrivals.

Protests were sparked at airports nationwide after the president signed an executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia