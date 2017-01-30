TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album, 2017 San Francisco Tour Dates

January 30, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, New Album, San Francisco, The Chainsmokers, Tour

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – The Chainsmokers have big plans for 2017. The duo just announced they’ll be releasing their debut album. No word yet on a title or release date, though.

They’ll also embark on an extensive North American with Kiiara and singer Emily Warren.

The Chainsmokers will kick things off in Miami, Florida on April 13th and wrap them up in Queens, New York on June 10th. General ticket sales begin Friday, February 3rd. For more information, visit The Chainsmokers’ website and check out the full list of dates below.

4/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
4/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
4/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
4/18 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
4/20 Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
4/21 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
4/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
4/25 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
4/26 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
4/27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
4/28 Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
4/29 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
4/30 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
5/2 West Valley City @ UT Maverik Center
5/4 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
5/5 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
5/6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
5/8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
5/9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
5/11 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
5/13 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
5/16 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
5/17 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
5/18 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
5/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
5/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
5/23 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
5/24 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
5/25 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
5/26 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
5/30 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
6/1 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
6/2 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
6/3 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
6/4 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
6/7 Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
6/9 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
6/10 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

