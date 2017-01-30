The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album, 2017 San Francisco Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – The Chainsmokers have big plans for 2017. The duo just announced they’ll be releasing their debut album. No word yet on a title or release date, though.

They’ll also embark on an extensive North American with Kiiara and singer Emily Warren.

The Chainsmokers will kick things off in Miami, Florida on April 13th and wrap them up in Queens, New York on June 10th. General ticket sales begin Friday, February 3rd. For more information, visit The Chainsmokers’ website and check out the full list of dates below.

4/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

4/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

4/18 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

4/20 Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

4/21 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

4/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

4/25 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

4/26 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

4/27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

4/28 Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/29 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

4/30 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5/2 West Valley City @ UT Maverik Center

5/4 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

5/5 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

5/9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

5/11 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

5/13 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

5/16 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/17 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

5/18 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

5/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

5/23 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

5/24 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

5/25 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

5/26 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/30 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/1 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/2 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/3 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

6/4 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

6/7 Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

6/9 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium



NEW TOUR + NEW ALBUM + NEW PRODUCTION = OUR MOST AMAZING SHOW EVER – TICKETS ARE GONNA FLY, PRESALE 3PM ET / 12PM PT https://t.co/ucCOv0CCDx pic.twitter.com/wJYRXO48jp — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 30, 2017

