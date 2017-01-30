TRUMP TRAVEL BAN: Latest StoriesFormer Pres. Obama Weighs InLawmaker: Where's Melania's Papers?80-Year-Old Detained At SFOGoogle Pledges Millions To Immigrant Rights GroupsWarriors Coach: Ban 'A Horrible Idea'California Could Cut Off Payments To Feds

The Steve Miller Band Announce 2017 Bay Area Tour Date

January 30, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Mountain View, Peter Frampton, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Steve Miller Band, Tour

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – The Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.

“Peter and I first met at Olympic studios in London in the late sixties when we were both just starting our recording careers,” said Miller in a prepared statement. “He was a wonderful guitarist and songwriter then and he is even more so today. Over the years, we’ve played together in venues from theaters to football stadiums and everything in between. He always sets the musical bar high, his band always knocks me out, and I’m thrilled we are going to spend the summer together doing a great run of concerts. This is the kind of quality and talent we both strive to present and I’m looking forward to a summer of great music, exceptional performances and fun. Peter is a remarkable musician.”

Check out the full tour itinerary for Miller and Frampton below:
6/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
6/17 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
6/18 – Hunter, NY – Mountain Jam Festival
6/20 – Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage
6/21 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin PAC
6/23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/24 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Casino
6/25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center PAC
6/30 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort and Casino
7/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill
7/14 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Live
7/15 – Estero, FL – Germain Arena
7/16 – Alpharetta , GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
7/18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
7/19 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
7/20 – Aurora, IL – River Edge Park
7/22 – Walker, MN – Moondance Jam
7/23 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
7/25 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena
7/28 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino
7/29 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino
7/31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
8/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
8/4 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre
8/5 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
8/6 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
8/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
8/9 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre
8/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
8/12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/13 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

