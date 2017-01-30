LIVE: White House Briefing On Travel Ban

Washington Attorney General Sues Trump Over Immigration Order

January 30, 2017 10:51 AM
SEATTLE (CBS/AP) — Washington state’s attorney general says he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his lawsuit Monday, becoming the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.

Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement Sunday calling Trump’s immigration action “un-American and unlawful.”

Trump’s order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend.

Trump has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

