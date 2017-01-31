BART Police Seek Suspect In Sexual Battery

January 31, 2017 2:34 PM

(CBS SF) — A Bay Area Rapid Transit passenger is being sought after being identified as a suspect in a sexual battery at the MacArthur station.

BART Police release two images of the suspect on its Twitter and Facebook pages, urging the public to be on the lookout for the man.

In comments on the department’s Facebook page, BART said it contacted the alleged victim across several channels after being notified about the incident on social media.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the victim reported the man put his hand on the victim’s shoulder and down her back at the MacArthur BART station around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

The alleged victim posted images of the man on her own Facebook page, saying he had molested and assaulted her after following her to a secluded area of the MacArthur platform, and then followed her again on and off the train.

In the post comments, the woman said she reported the incident to a station agent who told her “it wasn’t worth calling the cops and sent me on my way.”

On Monday, the woman said had spoken with a BART police officer, “who took this much more seriously than the Station Agent. She was compassionate, took down my report in its entirety, and asked me to email her the pictures.”

BART urged anyone who sees the man to call BART Police at 510-464-7000.

