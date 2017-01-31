California May Expand Sanctuary City Policies Statewide

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — California may prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, creating a border-to-border sanctuary in the nation’s largest state.

The legislation is scheduled for its first public hearing in a Senate committee Tuesday as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Many of California’s largest cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento have so-called sanctuary policies that prohibit police from cooperating with immigration authorities. But much of the state does not.

The Democratic legislation comes up for debate less than a week after Trump signed an order threatening to withdraw some federal grants from jurisdictions that bar officials from communicating with federal authorities about someone’s immigration status.

Some Republicans have criticized Democrats for rushing to do battle with the Republican president.

