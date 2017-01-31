Meet The World’s Cutest Gangsta Rapper

January 31, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Amelia, Coolio, Free Dad Videos, Gangsta Rap, Gangsta’s Paradise, Viral video

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – The world’s cutest gangster rapper dropped her fiery skills on Coolio’s 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise” this Tuesday.

It’s the latest music video from Free Dad Videos, which follows the musical adventures of young Amelia. She raps, sings and entertains viewers while her dad lays out a melodic and rhythmic foundation with an array of instruments. In the past, they’ve covered Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” and a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

In the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video, Amelia raps Coolio’s verses while she colors, takes a bath and more.

Check out Amelia do her thing below:

