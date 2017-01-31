Orlando Shooter’s Widow Seeks Jail Release Pending Trial

January 31, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Florida nightclub shooting, Noor Salman, Omar Mateen

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for the widow of the man who staged a deadly terrorist attack at a Florida nightclub had no advance knowledge of the plot and did not know ahead of time that her husband planned to buy ammunition while they were on a trip to Walmart.

Noor Salman’s attorneys said Tuesday in court filings arguing for her release from jail that she had no involvement or knowledge of her husband Omar Mateen’s plan to attack the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12. Mateen shot to death 49 people and wounded 53 others before police killed him.

Salman was arrested in November and will appear in an Oakland, California, federal court Wednesday seeking her release from jail.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

