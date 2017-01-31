Pelosi Holds Town Hall Meeting After Trump Announces Justice Nominee

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held a town hall meeting Tuesday night after President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Justice.

Congresswoman Pelosi (D-CA) expressed her thoughts on the CNN-hosted town hall meeting, discussing topics including women’s rights, the Affordable Care Act, the recent executive orders by Trump and the proposed construction of a wall with Mexico.

A press release from CNN announcing the town hall states, “…the House Democratic Leader will field questions from audience members from across the country and discuss the major issues facing the nation.”

At the town hall meeting, Bushra, a Yemeni refugee told her story about how her mother was unable to come to the United States this weekend due to Trump’s recent executive order banning people coming in from seven predominately Muslim countries.

She asked Pelosi what could be done to stop more families from being separated.

Pelosi said the turnout at the airports over the weekend and during the week shows that Americans are fighting for refugees and immigrants to be able to continue to enter the country. She said she would continue to fight Trump’s executive orders.

She said the executive order doesn’t make America safer, instead it exacerbates the threat of terrorism.

Judge Gorsuch’s radical views on women’s rights are deeply troubling to everyone fighting to #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/TDU2FufoKx — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2017

Regarding the issue of sanctuary cities, she said that in San Francisco, people who witness violence or crime are able to report that violence without the threat of deportation, making the community safer and encouraging undocumented immigrants to work with local law enforcement.

“We don’t turn law enforcement officers into immigration officers,” Pelosi said.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.